Asset Declarations for Public Officials

A Tool to Prevent Corruption (Russian version)
Report

https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264118799-ru
OECD
Fighting Corruption in Eastern Europe and Central Asia

OECD (2011), Asset Declarations for Public Officials: A Tool to Prevent Corruption (Russian version), OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264118799-ru.
