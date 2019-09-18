World Energy Statistics 2019

World Energy Statistics provides comprehensive world energy statistics on all energy sources – coal, gas, oil, electricity, renewables and waste. It covers energy supply and consumption for over 160 countries and regions, including all OECD countries, and more than 100 other key energy producing and consuming countries, as well as world totals and various regional aggregates. The book includes detailed tables by country in original units, and summary time series on production, trade, and final consumption by sector.

In the companion publication World Energy Balances, data are presented as comprehensive energy balances expressed in energy units.