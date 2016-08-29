Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

World Energy Statistics 2016

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264263079-en
Authors
International Energy Agency
Tags
World Energy Statistics
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

IEA (2016), World Energy Statistics 2016, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264263079-en.
Go to top