World Energy Statistics 2016

The data service contains key energy statistics for over 150 countries and regions. Data are provided in original units for the different types of coal, oil, natural gas, renewables and waste, as well as for electricity and heat. In general, the data are available for 1971 (1960 for OECD countries) to 2014, with preliminary estimates of 2015 production (and trade when available) for natural gas, primary coal and oil.

Data are provided in original units for the different types of coal, oil, natural gas, renewables and waste, as well as for electricity and heat. In general, the data are available for 1960 to 2014.