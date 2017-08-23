World Energy Statistics 2017

This publication presents comprehensive world energy statistics on all energy sources – coal, gas, oil, electricity, renewables and waste. It covers energy supply and consumption for 150 countries and regions, including all OECD countries, over 100 other key energy producing and consuming countries, as well as world and regional totals. The book includes detailed tables by country in original units for the year 2015, and summary time series on production, trade, and final consumption by sector. It also presents provisional 2016 supply data for OECD countries, and initial 2016 estimates for non-OECD countries’ production and trade of natural gas, primary coal and oil.

In the 2017 edition of World Energy Balances, data are presented as comprehensive energy balances expressed in energy units.