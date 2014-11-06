A key issue for policy makers and regulators across the OECD area is the market structures that will best deliver efficient and inclusive mobile communication services. This has led to two issues addressed in this report, namely: the recent experience in selected countries, which have changed or held constant the number of facilities based operators; and the initial experience and key questions that have arisen with wireless network sharing. These questions are related because they converge around the issue of how many facilities-based networks are optimal in providing competitive services in the same geographical location. In all OECD countries there are at least three mobile network operators (MNOs), which broadly compete on a national basis, with some countries having four or five facilities-based networks operating nationally or in the same region. Historically, the coverage and capabilities of these networks have been important factors used by operators to differentiate their offers and attract customers. Nonetheless, sharing the expense of network facilities between multiple MNOs can significantly reduce costs, especially at a time when there are demands on operators to roll out new networks or extend coverage.
Wireless Market Structures and Network Sharing
Working paper
OECD Digital Economy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
20 June 2024
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
Working paper14 May 2024
Related publications
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
Working paper24 October 2022
-
20 October 2022
-
Working paper12 October 2022
-
Working paper20 July 2022
-
Working paper24 September 2021
-
Working paper24 September 2021
-
24 September 2021