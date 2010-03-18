Wireless Broadband Indicator Methodology

The wireless broadband methodology is the result of several rounds of contributions from, and indepth discussions among, member countries. The new indicator will assist in informing policy makers and other stakeholders in this increasingly important market segment. The OECD began collecting and reporting broadband data in 2000 as a way to capture and record significant changes in OECD markets for Internet access. The OECD set the minimum threshold for broadband at a download speed of 256 kbit/s at the time, primarily to exclude ISDN technologies at 144 kbit/s and to include the majority of commercial offers then available via other technologies.