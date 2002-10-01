Skip to main content
Will Basel II Affect International Capital Flows to Emerging Markets?

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/731072600818
Authors
Beatrice Weder, Michael Wedow
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Weder, B. and M. Wedow (2002), “Will Basel II Affect International Capital Flows to Emerging Markets?”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 199, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/731072600818.
