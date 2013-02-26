Skip to main content
Why New Business Models Matter for Green Growth

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k97gk40v3ln-en
Authors
Andrea Beltramello, Linda Haie-Fayle, Dirk Pilat
Tags
OECD Green Growth Papers
Cite this content as:

Beltramello, A., L. Haie-Fayle and D. Pilat (2013), “Why New Business Models Matter for Green Growth”, OECD Green Growth Papers, No. 2013/01, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k97gk40v3ln-en.
