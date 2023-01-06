Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

What we know about the skills and early labour market outcomes of refugees from Ukraine

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/c7e694aa-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Policy Responses on the Impacts of the War in Ukraine
Download PDF

Select a language

English
日本語

Cite this content as:

OECD (2023), “What we know about the skills and early labour market outcomes of refugees from Ukraine”, OECD Policy Responses on the Impacts of the War in Ukraine, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/c7e694aa-en.
Go to top