Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

What Makes a School a Learning Organisation?

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlwm62b3bvh-en
Authors
Marco Kools, Louise Stoll
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Kools, M. and L. Stoll (2016), “What Makes a School a Learning Organisation?”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 137, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlwm62b3bvh-en.
Go to top