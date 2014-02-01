- The social sciences are the most popular field for non-vocational tertiary education programmes. One in three new students choose a programme in social sciences, business and law.
- Gender equality has been virtually achieved in many fields of study, especially in social sciences and services but significant gender differences persist in computing and engineering (maledominated) and in health and welfare and education (female-dominated).
- Almost one in four international students in OECD countries follow programmes in the field of business and administration (23%). The proportion of international students from fields oriented to the public function such as education (3%) or health and welfare (9%) is lower on average.
What Are Tertiary Students Choosing to Study?
Education Indicators in Focus
