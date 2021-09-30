Skip to main content
Venture capital investments in artificial intelligence

Analysing trends in VC in AI companies from 2012 through 2020
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/f97beae7-en
Authors
Roland Tricot
Tags
OECD Digital Economy Papers
Cite this content as:

Tricot, R. (2021), “Venture capital investments in artificial intelligence : Analysing trends in VC in AI companies from 2012 through 2020”, OECD Digital Economy Papers, No. 319, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/f97beae7-en.
