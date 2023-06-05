Skip to main content
Valuing a reduction in the risk of chronic kidney disease

A large scale multi-country stated preference approach
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/9c93138f-en
Chris Dockins, Damien Dussaux , Charles Griffiths, Sandra Hoffmann, Nathalie Simon
OECD Environment Working Papers
Dockins, C. et al. (2023), “Valuing a reduction in the risk of chronic kidney disease: A large scale multi-country stated preference approach”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 216, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9c93138f-en.
