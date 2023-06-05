Valuing a reduction in the risk of chronic kidney disease

Compromised kidney function is associated with an array of environmental contaminants and chemicals, including heavy metals, certain organic solvents, and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), as well as food and waterborne pathogens. Many of these hazards are subject to regulation, or may be considered for regulation, in order to reduce exposures and prevent human health risks. However, valuation estimates for kidney effects that can be used in cost-benefit analyses are few, particularly willingness-to-pay estimates. In particular, there appears to be no willingness-to-pay (WTP) estimate available for reduced risk of chronic kidney disease and therefore no estimate for the Value of a Statistical Case (VSC) of chronic kidney disease.

This paper is part of the series of large scale willingness to pay (WTP) studies resulting from the Surveys to elicit Willingness to pay to Avoid Chemicals related negative Health Effects (SWACHE) project that intends to improve the basis for doing cost benefit analyses of chemicals management options and environmental policies in general. The paper details a stated preference survey estimating WTP to reduce the risk of symptomatic chronic kidney disease, termed serious kidney disease in the survey instrument, filling an important gap in the valuation literature and addressing a need for applied benefits analysis for chemicals regulation. The SWACHE serious kidney impairment survey was fielded in 10 countries: Canada, Chile, China, Denmark, Germany, Italy, Norway, Türkiye, the United Kingdom and the United States.