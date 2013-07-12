This report presents the results of the assessment of the organisation of the central government of Norway. The study looks at reforms that are aimed at improving the quality of services (more value) and efficiency (less money) in central government. Starting with facts and quantitative benchmarks on the Norwegian central government, the study reviews recent reforms in Norway, and makes recommendations in ten selected areas. The study concludes with a survey of the effects on the quality of services and the potential savings.
Value for Money in Government: Norway 2013
Report
Value for Money in Government
Abstract
