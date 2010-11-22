Skip to main content
Using Student Test Results for Accountability and Improvement

A Literature Review
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5km4htwzbv30-en
Authors
Morten Anstorp Rosenkvist
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Rosenkvist, M. (2010), “Using Student Test Results for Accountability and Improvement: A Literature Review”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 54, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5km4htwzbv30-en.
