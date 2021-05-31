The right for shareholders to vote and participate in corporate decisions is one of the fundamental building blocks of a well-functioning corporate governance framework. Digital technologies offer important opportunities to strengthen corporate governance by facilitating greater shareholder participation. This Going Digital Toolkit note takes stock of recent developments and lessons learned from efforts to allow shareholders to participate in corporate decision making via virtual meetings, including in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic. The note also highlights the use of distributed ledger technology (DLT) and its potential to address the main challenges raised by the current corporate voting processes, in particular by facilitating the identification of shareholders by issuers and end-to-end confirmation of their votes. Despite these benefits, however, challenges remain that might discourage or slow down the pace of DLT adoption.
Using digital technologies to strengthen shareholder participation
Policy paper
OECD Going Digital Toolkit Notes
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
29 June 2024
-
Policy paper4 July 2022
-
Policy paper29 March 2022
-
24 March 2022
-
23 December 2021
-
Policy paper21 December 2021
-
3 November 2021
-
Policy paper28 October 2021
Related publications
-
27 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
20 June 2024
-
12 June 2024
-
28 May 2024
-
14 May 2024
-
Policy paper10 May 2024
-
Working paper6 May 2024