Using Crunchbase for economic and managerial research

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/6c418d60-en
Authors
Jean-Michel Dalle, Matthijs den Besten, Carlo Menon
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Dalle, J., M. den Besten and C. Menon (2017), “Using Crunchbase for economic and managerial research”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2017/08, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/6c418d60-en.
