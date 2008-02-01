In 2007, the author examined existing academic libraries in the United States to determine best practices for the design, implementation and service of learning commons facilities. A primary objective of this study was to discover how to create a higher education learning environment that sustains scholarship, encourages collaboration and empowers student learning. This article explains how to plan for a modern learning commons and presents the various components that comprise the space.
US Academic Libraries
Today's Learning Commons Model
Working paper
PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building
Abstract
