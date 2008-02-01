Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

US Academic Libraries

Today's Learning Commons Model
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/245354858154
Authors
Susan McMullen
Tags
PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

McMullen, S. (2008), “US Academic Libraries: Today's Learning Commons Model”, PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building, No. 2008/04, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/245354858154.
Go to top