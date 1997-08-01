Skip to main content
Urban Credit Co-Operatives in China

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/711240731236
Authors
Eric Girardin, Xie Ping
OECD Development Centre Working Papers

Girardin, E. and X. Ping (1997), “Urban Credit Co-Operatives in China”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 125, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/711240731236.
