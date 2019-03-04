This paper updates analyses of the relationship between fluctuations of the business cycle and the number of traffic fatalities published in 2015 by the International Transport Forum. Since then, the global recession that started in 2008 has ended and economic growth has returned to most International Transport Forum countries. The paper revisits the affect that declining or stable high rates of unemployment have on traffic fatalities.
Updated Estimates of the Relationship Between the Business Cycle and Traffic Fatalities
Working paper
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper18 March 2021
-
Working paper17 March 2021
-
Working paper28 January 2021
-
Working paper27 January 2021
-
27 January 2021
-
Working paper27 January 2021
-
Working paper27 January 2021
-
Working paper22 January 2021
Related publications
-
28 June 2024
-
Report19 June 2024
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
Working paper18 June 2024
-
Report28 May 2024
-
Policy paper28 March 2024
-
28 February 2024
-
Policy paper31 January 2024