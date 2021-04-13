Skip to main content
Unleashing the full potential of the Turkish business sector

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/3a64ce1c-en
Authors
Dennis Dlugosch, Rauf Gönenç, Yusuf Kenan Bağır, Hüzeyfe Torun, Eun Jung Kim
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Dlugosch, D. et al. (2021), “Unleashing the full potential of the Turkish business sector”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1665, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/3a64ce1c-en.
