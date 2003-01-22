Universal Service Obligations and Broadband

This paper examines the question of whether the scope of universal service should be widened to include broadband. A common concern in OECD countries is that some groups without access to highspeed broadband networks, such as those residing in rural and sparsely populated remote areas, will be unable to access the benefits expected of broadband access, from on-line services including education, health and government services. This problem is expected to grow in significance as broadband service becomes increasingly important and pervasive.