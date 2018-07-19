This paper shows that corporate tax provisions can lead to different effective tax rates (ETRs) if there is a capital cost-intensive and a variable cost-intensive way of producing the same output. It develops a framework for analysing sources of the difference in ETRs and adapts existing models to compare forward-looking ETRs for low-carbon and high-carbon electricity generation technologies, considering tax provisions for cost recovery in 36 countries. It finds that standard tax systems are technology neutral when investments are debt-financed because the deductibility of interest payments compensates for the fact that capital allowances are based on nominal (rather than real) capital costs. Under equity finance, ETRs are higher for investments in capital-cost-intensive technologies as the cost of equity finance is often not deductible. Since low-carbon electricity generation tends to be relatively capital-intensive, this result represents a form of unintentional misalignment of the corporate tax system with decarbonisation objectives,.
Unintended technology-bias in corporate income taxation
The case of electricity generation in the low-carbon transition
Working paper
OECD Taxation Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
19 March 2024
-
Working paper9 January 2024
-
Working paper21 November 2023
-
Working paper11 October 2023
-
Working paper28 August 2023
-
Working paper27 July 2023
-
27 July 2023
-
Working paper27 July 2023
Related publications
-
Working paper9 January 2024
-
21 November 2023
-
Working paper21 November 2023
-
Working paper11 October 2023
-
Working paper28 August 2023
-
Working paper27 July 2023
-
27 July 2023
-
Working paper27 July 2023