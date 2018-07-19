Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Unintended technology-bias in corporate income taxation

The case of electricity generation in the low-carbon transition
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9f4a34ff-en
Authors
Luisa Dressler, Tibor Hanappi, Kurt van Dender
Tags
OECD Taxation Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Dressler, L., T. Hanappi and K. van Dender (2018), “Unintended technology-bias in corporate income taxation: The case of electricity generation in the low-carbon transition”, OECD Taxation Working Papers, No. 37, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9f4a34ff-en.
Go to top