Understanding teachers' pedagogical knowledge

report on an international pilot study
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/43332ebd-en
Kristina Sonmark, Nóra Révai, Francesca Gottschalk, Karolina Deligiannidi, Tracey Burns
OECD Education Working Papers
Sonmark, K. et al. (2017), “Understanding teachers' pedagogical knowledge: report on an international pilot study”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 159, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/43332ebd-en.
