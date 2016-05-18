Skip to main content
Understanding student performance beyond traditional factors

Evidence from PISA
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlz7n7bxn0p-en
Authors
Rolando Avendaño, Felipe Barrera-Osorio, Sebastián Nieto Parra, Flora Vever
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Avendaño, R. et al. (2016), “Understanding student performance beyond traditional factors: Evidence from PISA”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 331, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlz7n7bxn0p-en.
