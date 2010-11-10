Skip to main content
Turkey's Improving Integration with the Global Capital Market

Impacts on Risk Premia and Capital Costs
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5km4nf492j0r-en
Authors
Rauf Gönenç, Saygin Sahinöz, Ozge Tuncel
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Gönenç, R., S. Sahinöz and O. Tuncel (2010), “Turkey's Improving Integration with the Global Capital Market: Impacts on Risk Premia and Capital Costs”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 812, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5km4nf492j0r-en.
