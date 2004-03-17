Skip to main content
Triadic Patent Families Methodology

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/443844125004
Hélène Dernis, Mosahid Khan
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers

Dernis, H. and M. Khan (2004), “Triadic Patent Families Methodology”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2004/02, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/443844125004.
