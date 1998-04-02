Trends in the Transport Sector 1998

How has the situation in the transport sector - passenger and freight transport - changed? What about road safety? This publication gives the latest statistics on the situation of the transport market in Europe and presents charts which help show what changes have occurred between 1970 and 1996.

Because it is published earlier than any other comparable study, this report provides the reader with first-hand figures about transport trends. It presents both an analysis of the transport situation in Western Europe and a special study on recent transport trends in countries in transition.