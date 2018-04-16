Skip to main content
Trend-analysis of science, technology and innovation policies for BNCTs

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/1566a6ce-en
Steffi Friedrichs
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Friedrichs, S. (2018), “Trend-analysis of science, technology and innovation policies for BNCTs”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2018/08, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/1566a6ce-en.
