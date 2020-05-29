This brief discusses policies needed to ensure equitable and universal access by all those in need globally to future vaccines for SARS-Cov-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and treatments for the disease. It provides a snapshot of the vaccine and drug candidates in the current R&D pipeline. It then discusses the need for international co-operation to focus on three critical issues which are beyond the initial phases of clinical research. First, there is a need for pull mechanisms to incentivise the swift completion of the most promising R&D projects, and avoid that they are abandoned mid-way should the pandemic subside. Second, large-scale manufacturing capacity has to be built even before we know which candidates will be successful. This is particularly important for vaccines to ensure timely production of a large number of doses needed,and could also be achieved through designing appropriate pull mechanisms. Third, rules need to be set now to manage intellectual property rights and procurement to ensure equitable access, affordability and supply in sufficient quantities.
Treatments and a vaccine for COVID-19: The need for coordinating policies on R&D, manufacturing and access
Policy paper
OECD Policy Responses to Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Abstract
