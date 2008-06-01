Globalisation has brought benefits to the economies in the Black Sea Economic Co-operation (BSEC) and Central Asia (CA), but compounded volatility and uncertainty associated with the transition to market economy. Labour markets have been put under pressure, as BSEC-CA countries compete on the international arena. One important form of labour market adjustment has been a large amount of migration flows within the BSEC-CA region and to the neighbouring countries.
Transition, Globalisation and Labour in the Black Sea Economic Co-operation and Central Asian Regions
Policy paper
OECD Development Centre Policy Insights
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
1 May 2012
-
Policy paper1 September 2011
-
1 June 2011
-
Policy paper1 November 2010
-
1 November 2010
-
Policy paper1 November 2010
-
Policy paper1 February 2009
-
Policy paper1 February 2009
Related publications
-
25 June 2024
-
6 June 2024
-
2 May 2024
-
22 March 2024
-
18 March 2024
-
11 March 2024
-
Working paper22 December 2023
-
12 September 2023