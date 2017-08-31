Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Transition from school to work

How hard is it across different age groups?

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/1e604198-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Education Indicators in Focus
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2017), “Transition from school to work: How hard is it across different age groups?”, Education Indicators in Focus, No. 54, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/1e604198-en.
Go to top