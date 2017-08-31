The transition from school to work can be a difficult period associated with spells of unemployment. Data show that those who leave school early have comparatively low skills and low educational attainment and face the greatest challenges in the labour market compared to their peers who stayed in education longer. Efforts should be made to ensure that people remain in education until they complete at least upper secondary education – considered the minimum threshold for successful entry into the labour market. Remaining in education not only leads to higher educational attainment, but also fosters the skills needed to ensure a successful transition into the labour market.
Transition from school to work
How hard is it across different age groups?
Education Indicators in Focus
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
-
29 January 2024
-
27 October 2023
-
13 December 2022
-
25 March 2022
-
-
-
9 February 2021
Related publications
-
26 April 2024
-
Policy paper26 April 2024
-
24 April 2024
-
24 April 2024
-
Policy paper5 April 2024
-
Working paper26 March 2024
-
Working paper21 March 2024
-
19 March 2024