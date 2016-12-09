This publication explores the link between trafficking in persons and corruption. Although many countries have taken considerable steps to combat trafficking in persons, these have not comprehensively focused on the fundamental role that corruption plays in the trafficking process. This publication presents a set of Guiding Principles on Combatting Corruption Related to Trafficking in Persons. These Guiding Principles are a useful guide for any country that is in the process of establishing, modifying or complementing a framework to address trafficking in persons-related corruption. The report includes two cases studies from Thailand and the Philippines, where the practical application and the effectiveness of the Guiding Principles is examined.