Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Trade, investment and intangibles

The ABCs of global value chain-oriented policies
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/750f13e6-en
Authors
Ari Van Assche
Tags
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Van Assche, A. (2020), “Trade, investment and intangibles: The ABCs of global value chain-oriented policies”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 242, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/750f13e6-en.
Go to top