This document presents country studies on customs reforms that have taken place in Mozambique, Angola, Pakistan and Peru. The studies were used as supporting material for the report on "Trade Facilitation Reforms in the Service of Development" (document TD/TC/WP(2003)11/FINAL).
Trade Facilitation Reforms in the Service of Development
Country Case Studies
Policy paper
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Policy paper26 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
Policy paper3 May 2024
-
Policy paper17 April 2024
-
Policy paper11 December 2023
-
10 November 2023
-
Policy paper6 November 2023
-
27 October 2023
Related publications
-
Case study10 June 2024
-
Working paper19 March 2024
-
12 February 2024
-
13 December 2023
-
10 November 2023
-
Policy paper3 October 2023
-
31 July 2023
-
28 July 2023