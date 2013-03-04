Skip to main content
Trade Facilitation Indicators

The Potential Impact of Trade Facilitation on Developing Countries' Trade
Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k4bw6kg6ws2-en
Authors
Evdokia Moïsé, Silvia Sorescu
Tags
OECD Trade Policy Papers
English
Moïsé, E. and S. Sorescu (2013), “Trade Facilitation Indicators: The Potential Impact of Trade Facilitation on Developing Countries' Trade”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 144, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k4bw6kg6ws2-en.
