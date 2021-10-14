Skip to main content
Trade facilitation in perishable agro-food products

A feasibility study for addressing at-the-border challenges
Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/a2995a7a-en
Authors
Evdokia Moïsé, Silvia Sorescu
Tags
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Cite this content as:

Moïsé, E. and S. Sorescu (2021), “Trade facilitation in perishable agro-food products: A feasibility study for addressing at-the-border challenges”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 254, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/a2995a7a-en.
