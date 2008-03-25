Skip to main content
Trade and Labour Market Adjustments

Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/241811413374
Authors
Samuel Hill, Molly Lesher, Hildegunn Kyvik Nordås
Tags
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Cite this content as:

Hill, S., M. Lesher and H. Nordås (2008), “Trade and Labour Market Adjustments”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 64, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/241811413374.
