Trade and cross-border data flows

In today’s digitalised and globally interconnected world, data – and its flow across borders – has become the lifeblood of our economic and social interactions. However, as more data crosses borders, concerns about its use and misuse have emerged. These concerns have led to a growing number of data regulations conditioning the movement of data across borders, affecting trade in the process. This Going Digital Toolkit note provides an overview of the emerging policy landscape related to cross-border data flows with a view to enabling more informed discussions on solutions that can enable the traderelated opportunities of digital transformation while tackling some of the new challenges it raises.