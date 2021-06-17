In today’s digitalised and globally interconnected world, data – and its flow across borders – has become the lifeblood of our economic and social interactions. However, as more data crosses borders, concerns about its use and misuse have emerged. These concerns have led to a growing number of data regulations conditioning the movement of data across borders, affecting trade in the process. This Going Digital Toolkit note provides an overview of the emerging policy landscape related to cross-border data flows with a view to enabling more informed discussions on solutions that can enable the traderelated opportunities of digital transformation while tackling some of the new challenges it raises.
Trade and cross-border data flows
Policy paper
OECD Going Digital Toolkit Notes
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
29 June 2024
-
Policy paper4 July 2022
-
Policy paper29 March 2022
-
24 March 2022
-
23 December 2021
-
Policy paper21 December 2021
-
3 November 2021
-
Policy paper28 October 2021
Related publications
-
2 July 2024
-
1 July 2024
-
29 June 2024
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
20 June 2024
-
Working paper19 June 2024