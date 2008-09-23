Each year around 1.2 million people are killed and 50 million are injured on roads around the world. But crashes are largely preventable and much can be done to reduce the burden of pain they cause and their economic impact. This report takes stock of recent developments and initiatives to meet increasingly ambitious road safety targets, and constitutes a major international review of progress in developing Safe System approaches, now adopted in a small number of countries.
Towards Zero
Ambitious Road Safety Targets and the Safe System Approach