Towards Green ICT Strategies

This survey analyses 92 government programmes and business initiatives across 22 OECD countries plus the European Commission. Fifty of these have been introduced by governments and the remaining 42 have been developed by business associations, mostly international. Over two-thirds of these focus on improving performance in the ICT industry. Only one third focus on using ICTs across the economy and society in areas where there is major potential to dramatically improve performance, for example in “smart” urban, transport and power distribution systems, despite the fact that this is where ICT have the greatest potential to improve environmental performance.