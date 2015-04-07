Despite its importance, regular measurement of the value of natural resources at national level is still in its infancy and often disconnected from valuation approaches for other assets. We show that there exists a consistent approach towards valuation that applies to subsoil assets and produced capital alike. We further align accounting in physical and monetary terms and construct standard volume and price indexes of energy and mineral resources with an application to Australia. Finally, we examine the link between our measure of subsoil wealth and indicators of sustainability. Overall, this paper demonstrates how the bodies of work on capital theory, index number measurement and growth accounting on the one hand, and valuation and measurement of natural resources on the other can be aligned. From a practical accounting perspective this alignment should aid in the implementation of broader measures of wealth at national level which are required for policy and analysis.
Towards Complete Balance Sheets in the National Accounts
The case of Mineral and Energy Resources
Working paper
OECD Green Growth Papers
Abstract
