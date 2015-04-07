Skip to main content
Towards Complete Balance Sheets in the National Accounts

The case of Mineral and Energy Resources
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5js319256pvf-en
Authors
Paul Schreyer, C. Obst
Tags
OECD Green Growth Papers
Cite this content as:

Schreyer, P. and C. Obst (2015), “Towards Complete Balance Sheets in the National Accounts: The case of Mineral and Energy Resources”, OECD Green Growth Papers, No. 2015/02, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5js319256pvf-en.
