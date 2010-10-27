• Advanced developing countries are increasingly encouraged to remove existing capital controls, but mixed experiences with capital account opening caution that reform must be carefully designed to increase efficiency and growth without compromising stability • A gradual dismantling of capital controls is recommended, based on progress made in tax reform, exchange rate management, enforcement of bank competition and supervision, and solving domestic banks' bad-loan problems
Towards Capital Account Convertibility
Policy paper
OECD Development Centre Policy Briefs
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Policy paper27 October 2010
-
11 September 2008
-
8 September 2008
-
1 August 2008
-
Policy paper23 July 2008
-
11 March 2008
-
Policy paper1 December 2007
-
Policy paper1 February 2007
Related publications
-
3 July 2024
-
27 June 2024
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
12 June 2024
-
Working paper6 June 2024
-
28 May 2024
-
29 April 2024