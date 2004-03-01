Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Towards an East Asia Free Trade Area

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/024060486456
Authors
Shujiro Urata
Tags
OECD Development Centre Policy Insights

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

Urata, S. (2004), “Towards an East Asia Free Trade Area”, OECD Development Centre Policy Insights, No. 1, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/024060486456.
Go to top