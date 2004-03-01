The inaugural Policy Insight, "Towards an East Asian Free Trade Area", by Shujiro Urata, looks at the progress towards and consequences of an East Asian FTA, not only for the region itself, but also the world economy and for non members of the FTA. It discusses a topic of immediate relevance to current evolutions in the world trading system, particularly with regard to the position of China and the dynamic economies of the region.
Towards an East Asia Free Trade Area
Policy paper
OECD Development Centre Policy Insights
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
1 May 2012
-
Policy paper1 September 2011
-
1 June 2011
-
Policy paper1 November 2010
-
1 November 2010
-
Policy paper1 November 2010
-
Policy paper1 February 2009
-
Policy paper1 February 2009
Related publications
-
25 June 2024
-
6 June 2024
-
2 May 2024
-
22 March 2024
-
18 March 2024
-
11 March 2024
-
Working paper22 December 2023
-
12 September 2023