Towards a new vision of innovation through COVID-19?

A comparative reading of 11 countries’ strategies
Policy paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/15475840-en
Hunter McGuire, Caroline Paunov
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers
McGuire, H. and C. Paunov (2022), “Towards a new vision of innovation through COVID-19?: A comparative reading of 11 countries’ strategies”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers, No. 136, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/15475840-en.
