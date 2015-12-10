Skip to main content
Towards a Distribution-Sensitive Better Life Index

Design, Data and Implementation
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrqppx9xh8q-en
Koen Decancq
OECD Statistics Working Papers
Decancq, K. (2015), “Towards a Distribution-Sensitive Better Life Index: Design, Data and Implementation”, OECD Statistics Working Papers, No. 2015/07, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrqppx9xh8q-en.
