Theoretical considerations on scaling methodology in PISA

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/c224dbeb-en
Authors
Tomoya Okubo
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Okubo, T. (2022), “Theoretical considerations on scaling methodology in PISA”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 282, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/c224dbeb-en.
