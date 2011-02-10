Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Risk Management in Agriculture in Australia

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kgj0d8bj3d1-en
Authors
Shingo Kimura, Jesús Antón
Tags
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Kimura, S. and J. Antón (2011), “Risk Management in Agriculture in Australia”, OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers, No. 39, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kgj0d8bj3d1-en.
Go to top