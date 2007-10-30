Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The Social Economy

Building Inclusive Economies
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264039889-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED)
Edited by Antonella Noya and Emma Clarence
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Noya, A. and E. Clarence (eds.) (2007), The Social Economy: Building Inclusive Economies, Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED), OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264039889-en.
Go to top