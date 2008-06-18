This declaration was adopted at the conclusion of the June 2008 Ministerial meeting on the Future of the Internet Economy, held in Seoul. It contains recommendations on how to further the development of the “Internet economy” through multi-stakeholder co-operation.
The Seoul Declaration for the Future of the Internet Economy
Policy paper
OECD Digital Economy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
20 June 2024
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
Working paper14 May 2024
Related publications
-
2 July 2024
-
1 July 2024
-
29 June 2024
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
20 June 2024
-
Working paper19 June 2024